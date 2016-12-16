WILLMARIE WESTER
PARRETT, 86
MACON, GA. - Willmarie Wester Parrett, 86, died of Parkinson's Disease Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in Macon, GA.
A life long resident of Lakeland, Willmarie was born on August 31, 1930 to Mildred and Keller Wester. She graduated from Lakeland High School and worked for Lakeland Ford before settling into the banking industry, working for First Federal of Lakeland and its many incarnations for 48 years. She rose from bank teller to assistant comptroller/treasurer before heading up their first Human Resources department. Mrs. Parrett was a ground breaker in the history of women and banking, working for a savings and loan founded by two women in the 1930s and joined them in welcoming their first male employee several years later. She also co-owned Brown's Little Floral Shop with her husband. Mrs. Parrett was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Winter Haven.
Mrs. Parrett is predeceased by her husband Robert Olin, her parents and sister, Leah. She is survived by her two children, David Michael Parrett of Macon, GA and Anne Marie Taigi Parrett of Philadelphia, grandson, Christian Parrett and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016