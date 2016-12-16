ROSE "TATA" FRANCISCO

Obituary

ROSE 'TATA'
FRANCISCO, 49

WINTER HAVEN - Rose Francisco, 49, passed away on 12/13/16. Visitation will be Fri. 12/16, 6-9 pm. Service Sat. 12/17 at 3 pm; Both at Ott-Laughlin Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016
Rose Carmelle Ledesma Francisco
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave | Winter Haven, FL 33880 | (863) 293-2133
