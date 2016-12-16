JOHN FITZGERALD ALLEN

Obituary

JOHN FITZGERALD
ALLEN, 50

WINTER HAVEN - John Fitzgerald Allen, 50, died Wed. 12/7/16. Service will be Sat. at 2pm Friendship M.B.C., Dundee. Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016
