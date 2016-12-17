DOBBS WILL TAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake Coun

ANITA DOBBS WILL TAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake Coun Decemberth

Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA DOBBS WILL TAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake Coun Decemberth. View Sign

ANITA DOBBS

WILL



TAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake County passed peacefully Sunday December 11th, 2016.

Born in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Burney S. Dobbs II and Julia Godbee Dobbs.

Predeceased by her husband George David Will III, Anita is survived by her sister Julia Dobbs Meeks, nieces Cassandra Anne Hannon, Angie Voyles, and Christina Lee, great nieces Ashton, Taylor and Prim, great nephews Chase and Hunter Lee.

A Celebration of Life is to be held Tuesday December 20, 2016, 11 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Tavares.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice House Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society, Tavares, FL.



ANITA DOBBSWILLTAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake County passed peacefully Sunday December 11th, 2016.Born in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Burney S. Dobbs II and Julia Godbee Dobbs.Predeceased by her husband George David Will III, Anita is survived by her sister Julia Dobbs Meeks, nieces Cassandra Anne Hannon, Angie Voyles, and Christina Lee, great nieces Ashton, Taylor and Prim, great nephews Chase and Hunter Lee.A Celebration of Life is to be held Tuesday December 20, 2016, 11 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Tavares.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice House Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society, Tavares, FL. Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close