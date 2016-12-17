ANITA DOBBS
TAVARES - Anita Dobbs Will of Lake County passed peacefully Sunday December 11th, 2016.
Born in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Burney S. Dobbs II and Julia Godbee Dobbs.
Predeceased by her husband George David Will III, Anita is survived by her sister Julia Dobbs Meeks, nieces Cassandra Anne Hannon, Angie Voyles, and Christina Lee, great nieces Ashton, Taylor and Prim, great nephews Chase and Hunter Lee.
A Celebration of Life is to be held Tuesday December 20, 2016, 11 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Tavares.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice House Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society, Tavares, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016