MAZIE INEZ "TIBBY" THOMAS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAZIE INEZ "TIBBY" THOMAS.

MAZIE INEZ 'TIBBY'
THOMAS, 80

DAVENPORT - Mazie Inez 'Tibby' Thomas passed away December 7, 2016. Born March 2, 1936, in Arrington, AL, she worked as a laundry attendant.
She was predeceased by her son: Joseph Michael Johnston; mother: Ola Mavis Johnson; father: J.W. Johnson; sister: Nell Walker; brothers: Merl Johnson & Preston Johnson. She is survived by
her daughter: Michelle Thomas; sister: Johnnie Peters; grandchildren: Christina Rios, Cindy Rios, Stephanie Rosado, Julio Ramirez, Shayla Ramirez and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services to be held on December 17th, 2016 @ 2pm at 103 North Blvd E. Davenport, Fl, 33836.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com