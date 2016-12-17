MARY ELIZABETH
WESTFALL, 62
Bartender
LAKELAND - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Westfall, age 62, died Thursday, December 15, 2016.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1954, Mary came here from Staten Island, N.Y., 1992. She was a bartender. She was also a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Westfall was preceded in death by her brother Lloyd A. Williams. She is survived by her husband James Mark Westfall, Lakeland; sons Tommy Doxsey and Jack Amari, daughters Eileen Snyder and Mariann Snyder, son Michael Snyder, brother Jack H. Williams III, sisters Florence L. Carbone and Susan P. Amato, 23 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 12 noon at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016