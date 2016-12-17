JESS P. MEFFORD

Obituary

JESS P.
MEFFORD, Jr.

DAYTON, OH. - Jess P. Mefford, Jr., 86, a 30 yr. resident of Winter Haven, passed away Nov 28, 2016. He was much loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016
