FLORENCE VIOLET FISHER

Obituary

FLORENCE VIOLET
FISHER, 80

LAKELAND - Florence Violet Fisher, 80, passed away 12/15/16. She is survived by a loving family. Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016
Florence Fisher
Click name above for additional details at:
www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave | Auburndale, FL 33823 | (863) 967-8558
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com