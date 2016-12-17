PATRICIA CHRISTINA SENECAL

Obituary

PATRICIA
CHRISTINA
SENECAL, 86

LAKELAND - Patricia Christina Senecal, 86, died 12/14/16. Graveside service Mon., 2pm Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale. Survived by a loving family.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com