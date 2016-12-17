AVALINE K. GREENE

Obituary

AVALINE K.
GREENE, 73

HAINES CITY - Avaline Greene died 12/16/16. Visit: 11 am. Svc. at 12 noon, both at Northridge Church, Haines City, Tues., 12/20. Oak Ridge Funeral Cr., Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com