ANNIE MARIE
|
TRENDEL, 94
LAKELAND - Annie Marie Trendel was born in Thomaston, Georgia on July 29, 1922. She entered Heaven's gates on December 11, 2016. Annie moved to Lakeland from Miami Lakes, FL in 1989.
A devoted mother and homemaker, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Annie was a golfer and played the sport as long as she could. Over the years, she and her late husband, Richard Tren-del, traveled over the country in their motor home visiting family and friends and acquiring many wonderful memories.
Annie had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church. Over the years, she had become very involved with the church and assisted with numerous fundraising and social events in addition to being an active member of the Women's Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Trendel.
Annie is survived by her children, Jeffery (Julie) Burt, Joel (Sharon) Burt, Ann (Al) Yanaway; grandchildren, Bridget, Kenny; Cathy (deceased), great grandchildren, Tiffany, Addison and Bryce and other family members, unfortunately, too many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews to list or even count.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 28th, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd., Lakeland, FL. Private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a contribution to St. Anthony's Catholic School. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morris-on.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2016