JOAN ELIZABETH
SNOVER
6/7/1934 - 11/27/2016
LAKELAND - Mrs. Snover was born in Port Huron. Mi. on June 7, 1934, daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Gerkowski.
Mrs. Snover is survived by her husband, Thomas Snover, Longs, S.C., her daughter, Karen Snover, Little River, S.C. and three sons, Joseph and (Ann), Mark and (Helen) Snover, St. Clair Shores, Mi. and Kenneth Snover, Longs, S.C., two brothers Gerald and (Kay) Gerkowski, San Deigo, Ca. and Richard and (Doris) Gerkowski, Ludington, Mi.
Mrs. Snover had nine grandchildren, Elizabeth and (Cameron) Parsell, and Ashley and (Jeffrey Riley)Parsell, Longs, S.C., Dylan Parsell, Denver, Co., Ashton Haggitt and Alyassa Snover, Madison Heights, Mi., Michael Snover, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Joel, Nathan and Katherine Snover, St. Clair Shores, Mi.
Services will be held on December 19, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. A memorial service will be held in Port Huron, Mi. in July 2017.
Mrs. Snover had several lifelong friends in Port Huron: William and Sharon Johnston, Rosemary Dock and Barbara Riehl.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2016