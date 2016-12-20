Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINFIELD ALANSON BROWN Winfield (Joe) Alanson (JOE) Brown. View Sign

Winfield (Joe) Alanson Brown, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2016, due to complications from heart surgery at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Joe was born in Mio, Michigan on July 10, 1947 to Ray and Joyce (Valentine) Brown, both proceeding Joe in death, and was the youngest of five children.

Roy Brown and Sharon Brown, also proceeded Joe in death, and survived by his brother Terry Brown and sister Susan (Brown) Blamer both currently residing in the great state of Michigan #PureMichigan.

Joe is also survived by wife Vickie Lynn (Weighman)Brown, sons Scott Alan Brown and Mark Duiane Brown, favorite daughter RenÃ©e Mae Brown, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe attended Mio AuSable School where he excelled at many sports and was blessed to meet his life long love, best friend, mother of his children and caretaker during his many years of declining health. Joe and Vickie were married August 28,1965 and recently celebrated +50 years of marriage.

Joe continued his love of sports, hunting, fishing, service to his Lord and community for as long as his health allowed. He attended Spurgeon Baptist Bible College, assisted in the bus and food bank ministries, AWANA programs, taught Sunday school and was a deacon at his church. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida and Mio Baptist Church in Mio, Michigan where he and his wife currently reside during the summer and grew up together.

Joe retired from Polk County School Boards after twenty years and will always be remembered as a loyal, funny, hardworking man, who never met a stranger. He was well loved and will be surely missed!

The Brown Family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at LRMC and to our friends and family for their outpouring of love shown to us at this difficult time.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, December 21, 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church 1945 N. Fl. Ave. Lakeland, Fl 33805

In lieu of flowers please consider the needs of the family. Proverbs 3:5-6. Go Gators!



WINFIELD (JOE)ALANSON BROWNWinfield (Joe) Alanson Brown, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2016, due to complications from heart surgery at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.Joe was born in Mio, Michigan on July 10, 1947 to Ray and Joyce (Valentine) Brown, both proceeding Joe in death, and was the youngest of five children.Roy Brown and Sharon Brown, also proceeded Joe in death, and survived by his brother Terry Brown and sister Susan (Brown) Blamer both currently residing in the great state of Michigan #PureMichigan.Joe is also survived by wife Vickie Lynn (Weighman)Brown, sons Scott Alan Brown and Mark Duiane Brown, favorite daughter RenÃ©e Mae Brown, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Joe attended Mio AuSable School where he excelled at many sports and was blessed to meet his life long love, best friend, mother of his children and caretaker during his many years of declining health. Joe and Vickie were married August 28,1965 and recently celebrated +50 years of marriage.Joe continued his love of sports, hunting, fishing, service to his Lord and community for as long as his health allowed. He attended Spurgeon Baptist Bible College, assisted in the bus and food bank ministries, AWANA programs, taught Sunday school and was a deacon at his church. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida and Mio Baptist Church in Mio, Michigan where he and his wife currently reside during the summer and grew up together.Joe retired from Polk County School Boards after twenty years and will always be remembered as a loyal, funny, hardworking man, who never met a stranger. He was well loved and will be surely missed!The Brown Family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at LRMC and to our friends and family for their outpouring of love shown to us at this difficult time.Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, December 21, 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church 1945 N. Fl. Ave. Lakeland, Fl 33805In lieu of flowers please consider the needs of the family. Proverbs 3:5-6. Go Gators! Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2016

