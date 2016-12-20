PAUL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL BARNETT Lakeland - Paul Barnett.
BARNETT
Lakeland - Paul Barnett, 88, passed away Dec. 18, 2016.
Mr. Barnett was born in Alabama on July 17, 1928. He was a carpenter for many years prior to retirement, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time with his family.
Mr. Barnett was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Barnett; son, Larry Barnett; grandson, Chris Barnett; and siblings, Annie Mae, Robert, Andy, Mary Jane, Riley, Gene Allen, Wendell, Wayne, Jon, Betty and Olmalene. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Walt) Prevatt; brother, Newt Barnett; sisters, Rosie Pridgen and Mary Kitchens; grandchildren, Jody Prevatt, Lori Judd, Patty Jones, Jon Barnett, and Ashley Yerdon; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; companion, Martha Clark.
Visitation will be Wed. from 1-2 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Services will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2016