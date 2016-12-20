D. DAVIS Paul D. Davis of Auburndale passed away

Paul D. Davis of Auburndale passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was 70. A native of Auburndale, born December 23, 1945, Paul has lived in this area most of his life.

He was a Welder for S.I. Goldman Comfort Systems in Orlando.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Jeffrey Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat of Auburndale, a son: Anthony Davis of Lakeland; a brother Jack Davis of Mulberry; his sisters: Audrey Howard of Lake Wales and Dee Rounds of Wildwood; and 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be Thursday, 11 AM from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.



2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

