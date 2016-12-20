SAM
MARSHALL, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Sam Marshall, 77, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born on October 24, 1939 to James and Minnie Marshall in Geneva county, Alabama and was raised in Haines City.
He was a retired Journeyman Wireman Electrician out of IBEW Local Union #915 in Tampa and just received his 50 year pin.
He served during in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. He was a member of the Masons and enjoyed the outdoors. he was of the Baptist faith.
Sam is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lounette; daughters Pamela Hattaway and husband Bill, Karen Dygert and husband Ed; grandsons, Joshua Harris and Marshall Hattaway; sister Merline Parker; brother Billy Marshall.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, from 10:00 am until his funeral at 11:00 am. at the Haines City Chapel of Oak Ridge Funeral Care, with Pastor David Price officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2016