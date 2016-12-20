DR. CYNTHIA G.
ENLOW
Pediatrician
LAKELAND - Cynthia G. Enlow, 56, died Sunday, December 18, 2016.
Cynthia was born August 24, 1960 in Eustis, FL, she came here from West Palm Beach in 1974.
Cynthia started at Clark and Daughtrey in 1998, last working at the LRH Grassland Campus. she was an avid USF fan and alumnus.
Her family was the most important thing in her life and her patients and parents were part of that family. she was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Thomas C. Yon.
She is survived by her husband Grant Enlow; mother Gail Yon, Lakeland; daughters Ashley Blizzerd, Houston, TX, Whitney Brown of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Tommy Yon and 4 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 - 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church at the Mall with funeral to follow. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, dontaions may be made to Mary's Meals www.marysmeal.org or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
