Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACKIE M. BLOCKER. View Sign

JACKIE M.

BLOCKER, SR



BARTOW - Jackie M. Blocker, Sr age 77, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his residence in Bartow. Born March 29, 1939 in Bartow, Mr. Blocker was a lifelong resident.

He was a Crop Insurance Adjuster for many years. He was the owner of Jack's Taxidermy and Gun Shop and operated a Ligustrum nursery for many years. He was a graduate of Summerlin Institute and Florida Southern College with a degree in Citrus and Business. Jackie was an Elder with McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church. He served in the Florida National Guard and the Army Reserve. He was active in the Dixie Youth League and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents: J.C. Blocker & Anna Snow, his sister: Ardice Randall. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay M. Blocker; daughter: Jeannie B. Stepner (Rick), Whitehouse Station, NJ; son: Mark Blocker ( Lisa ), Fort Pierce, FL; two grandchildren: Samantha and Ty Stepner. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Gandy Cemetery, Connersville. Memorials may be made to McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, 695 West Stuart St., Bartow, FL 33830 or the Parkinson's Foundation at



JACKIE M.BLOCKER, SRBARTOW - Jackie M. Blocker, Sr age 77, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his residence in Bartow. Born March 29, 1939 in Bartow, Mr. Blocker was a lifelong resident.He was a Crop Insurance Adjuster for many years. He was the owner of Jack's Taxidermy and Gun Shop and operated a Ligustrum nursery for many years. He was a graduate of Summerlin Institute and Florida Southern College with a degree in Citrus and Business. Jackie was an Elder with McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church. He served in the Florida National Guard and the Army Reserve. He was active in the Dixie Youth League and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents: J.C. Blocker & Anna Snow, his sister: Ardice Randall. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay M. Blocker; daughter: Jeannie B. Stepner (Rick), Whitehouse Station, NJ; son: Mark Blocker ( Lisa ), Fort Pierce, FL; two grandchildren: Samantha and Ty Stepner. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Gandy Cemetery, Connersville. Memorials may be made to McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, 695 West Stuart St., Bartow, FL 33830 or the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com