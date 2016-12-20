JACKIE M.
BARTOW - Jackie M. Blocker, Sr age 77, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his residence in Bartow. Born March 29, 1939 in Bartow, Mr. Blocker was a lifelong resident.
He was a Crop Insurance Adjuster for many years. He was the owner of Jack's Taxidermy and Gun Shop and operated a Ligustrum nursery for many years. He was a graduate of Summerlin Institute and Florida Southern College with a degree in Citrus and Business. Jackie was an Elder with McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church. He served in the Florida National Guard and the Army Reserve. He was active in the Dixie Youth League and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents: J.C. Blocker & Anna Snow, his sister: Ardice Randall. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay M. Blocker; daughter: Jeannie B. Stepner (Rick), Whitehouse Station, NJ; son: Mark Blocker ( Lisa ), Fort Pierce, FL; two grandchildren: Samantha and Ty Stepner. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Gandy Cemetery, Connersville. Memorials may be made to McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church, 695 West Stuart St., Bartow, FL 33830 or the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
