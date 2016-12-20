JEREMY KYLE
LAKELAND - Jeremy Kyle Richardson, 35, passed away December 18, 2016.
Jeremy was born June 25, 1981 in Lakeland, FL. He has lived in the Lakeland area all his life. He was a barber and a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents Jimmy & Vicki Richardson; sons Garett & Calib Richardson; sister Leslie Richardson; maternal grandmother Nadean Cravey, companion Kelly Wood; cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Imperial Lakes, 1905 Shepherd Road, Lakeland, FL 33811.
Condolences may be sent to the family@seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
