BOBBY JOE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOBBY JOE HARPER.
HARPER, SR
MULBERRY, Bobby Joe Harper, Sr., 75, passed away December 18, 2016 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Bobby was born in Laurel Hill, FL on April 8, 1941. He has lived in the Mulberry area all his life.
He was a supervisor for McDonald Construction and a member of Bradley Church of God.
He is survived by his wife Jean Harper, sons Bobby Joe Harper, Jr., Spencer Harper; daughters Verna Huston, Terry Tilley; stepson Dale Deal; brothers Austin, James, Theo & Gene; sisters Eula & Lou; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 11:00 am at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family@seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home-Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2016