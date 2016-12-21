KENNETH F.
URBANEK, 81
Kenneth F. Urbanek, 81 of Winter Haven, Florida and formerly of Champaign, Illinois, went to be with our Lord at the age of 81 on November 16, 2016.
Kenny, 'The Hawk', was born in Cicero, Il and retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) in 2000. He was proud and honored to serve his country as an Army Airborne Ranger in the 1950's.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary; 4 sons: Kenneth(Rick), Mike, Scott, and Kevin; along with 2 daughters: Karen and Katie; 20 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016