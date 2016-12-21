DAVID L.
David L. Hawkins, 78 passed away on December 14, 2016 after a brief illness.
David lived in Auburndale after moving from Hudson, Michigan in 1985. He and his wife Caroline operated their own lawn care service until they retired in 2000.
David was survived by his loving wife Caroline and four children; Mary Jo Pocrnich of Ann Arbor, MI, Brenda Lee Wotring of Cleveland, TN, David and Daniel Hawkins of Clayton, MI.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016