ALICE CORENE
|
BENEFIELD, 90
LAKELAND - Corene Benefield went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2016 at Grace Manor. She was born on October 1, 1926 in Blountstown, FL to Elmer and Leomia Harrell. She resided in Lakeland, FL since 1957. She was a very active member of Parkview Baptist Church and served in many ministries, including Young at Heart, Crafty Ladies, and the choir.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. C.H. Benefield and her brothers: Madock Harrell and Melvin Harrell. She is survived by her sister Betty Woodward(Thomas) of Loxley, AL; son, C.J. Benefield(Irene) of Polk City, FL; daughters: Alice Whitney(Mick), of Punta Gorda, FL, and Sharron Kelsey(Cal) of Auburndale, FL; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 23, 2016, 10:00 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Place, Lakeland, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
The family appreciates the care and kindness given by the staff of Grace Manor and the staff of Good Shepherd Hospice. Donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice in memory of Corene.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016