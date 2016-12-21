GLORIA LILLIAN
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Gloria Lillian Clark, age 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Clark was born October 3, 1932 in Sedalia, Missouri to Charles Edgar and Annie Rahama(Crammer) Franklin.
She was a resident of Winter Haven for the past 18 yrs, coming from Lake Panasoffkee, Sebring and Brooksville.
Gloria and her husband Dilbert traveled extensively due to him being in the Military (Germany, Turkey, Europe & United States).
She was a member of the Army Officer's Wives Club, an Army Frontier Girl, PTA member at her children's different schools, volunteer with the Red Cross, member of the First Presbyterian Church in Auburndale, First Baptist Church in Brooksville and several other churches.
She and her husband had a chicken farm operation in Brooksville, they owned Idylwild Lodge & Resort in Lake Panasofkee and the Flamingo Shores Mobile Home Park in Winter Haven. They retired to their 5 acre ranch in Winter Haven.
Gloria was always involved with her husband, children and all their organization/events.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Danny Ray Clark in 1977.
Gloria is survived by her loving & devoted family.
Husband of 68 years Dilbert Clark of Winter Haven; daughters Kimberly(Randy) Pearce of Winter Haven, Cheryl(Robert) Scott of St. Petersburg; son Terry(Vicki) Clark of New Port Richey; 4 grandchildren, Matthew(Molly) Pearce of Longwood, Michael Pearce of Winter Haven, Melanie(Tim) Wise-Carver of NC, Sara(Dan) Gill of Tampa; 6 great-grandchildren, Malone, Mattox, Makai, Myles, Christie, Kyle, Jesse & Quest; 1 great-great grandson, Koah.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
