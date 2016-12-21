WILLIE MAE
|
'JAKE'
KIRKLAND
Lakeland - Willie Mae 'Jake' Kirkland, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Willie was born October 26, 1923, in Atkinson, Georgia to Jessie and Mattie Jacobs and has resided in Lakeland for most of her life. She was a retired registered nurse and Veteran of the United States Army serving in WW II.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty Peavey; sons, Joseph and Bernie Kirkland; sisters, Louise Jacobs Cody and Edith Jacobs Barkley; 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a chapel service to follow at 2 p.m., on Friday, December 23, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her honor to:
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or (www.heart.org).
