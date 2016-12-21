Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JAMES C. 'JIM' WILLIAMS, 81



LAKE WALES - James C. 'Jim' Williams of Lake Wales passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center,

He was born June 8, 1935 in Forsyth, GA to the late David & Agnes Williams; he worked his way through college at Macon Hospital in surgery. He moved to Florida from Atlanta, GA in 1962 and worked his way up to co-owner with Mr. Dick Armstrong of the Rexall Pharmacy on Park Avenue in downtown Lake Wales. A few years later they built the Apothecary Shop where Jim remained the pharmacist for many years until his retirement in October of 2009.

Jim was a member of the American Orchid Society, the Ridge Orchid Society, and the founder of the Sebring Orchid Society. He also completed the rigorous training over seven years to become a certified orchid judge. He traveled to many countries to judge orchids at shows including, Singapore, Thailand, Paris, Japan, Hong Kong and Caracas. The trip to Caracas, Venezuela fostered a friendship with Maria Gallardo, a judge of the Venezuela Orchid Society, who later married his son, Craig.

He was an accomplished orchid grower and had an extensive orchid collection, He created many new orchid hybrids, most of them native Florida species, that were registered with the names of family and friends. He also excelled at cultivating Bonsai trees.

Jim was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Numismatic; was also a member the First United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher. He was recently honored by the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary Club as a life member, founding member and past president; he was also a Paul Harris Fellow and former member of the Lake Wales Jaycees. Jim actively researched his family genealogy and has written three books.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Olin Williams. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ann E. 'Sunny' Williams; two sons, Todd Williams and wife, Patty of Babson Park and Craig Williams and wife, Maria of Cary, NC; sister, Loretta Fore of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Hunter Williams, Bryce Williams, Victoria Saraldi, Nicholas Williams and Daniel Williams; one great-grandson, Grayson Williams.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Wales with Rev. Jeffrey B. Kantz and Dr. James Moyer officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at



JAMES C. 'JIM' WILLIAMS, 81LAKE WALES - James C. 'Jim' Williams of Lake Wales passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center,He was born June 8, 1935 in Forsyth, GA to the late David & Agnes Williams; he worked his way through college at Macon Hospital in surgery. He moved to Florida from Atlanta, GA in 1962 and worked his way up to co-owner with Mr. Dick Armstrong of the Rexall Pharmacy on Park Avenue in downtown Lake Wales. A few years later they built the Apothecary Shop where Jim remained the pharmacist for many years until his retirement in October of 2009.Jim was a member of the American Orchid Society, the Ridge Orchid Society, and the founder of the Sebring Orchid Society. He also completed the rigorous training over seven years to become a certified orchid judge. He traveled to many countries to judge orchids at shows including, Singapore, Thailand, Paris, Japan, Hong Kong and Caracas. The trip to Caracas, Venezuela fostered a friendship with Maria Gallardo, a judge of the Venezuela Orchid Society, who later married his son, Craig.He was an accomplished orchid grower and had an extensive orchid collection, He created many new orchid hybrids, most of them native Florida species, that were registered with the names of family and friends. He also excelled at cultivating Bonsai trees.Jim was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Numismatic; was also a member the First United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher. He was recently honored by the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary Club as a life member, founding member and past president; he was also a Paul Harris Fellow and former member of the Lake Wales Jaycees. Jim actively researched his family genealogy and has written three books.Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Olin Williams. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ann E. 'Sunny' Williams; two sons, Todd Williams and wife, Patty of Babson Park and Craig Williams and wife, Maria of Cary, NC; sister, Loretta Fore of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Hunter Williams, Bryce Williams, Victoria Saraldi, Nicholas Williams and Daniel Williams; one great-grandson, Grayson Williams.Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Wales with Rev. Jeffrey B. Kantz and Dr. James Moyer officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close