RANDY McCOY
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RANDY McCOY AUBURNDALE -Randy McCoy.
AUBURNDALE -Randy McCoy, Army veteran, was a life long resident of Auburndale working as a roofer and trim carpenter.
A devouted father he will be missed dearly by his close family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Harrison and Lena McCoy, brother Norris McCoy and sister Donnis Pierce.
Survived by sons Mathew, Jacob, and Harrison, brothers and sisters Avie Jo Harrell, Larry McCoy, Linda & (Jim) Spivey, Judi & (Dick) DeAngelis, Kathy & (Bernie) Beckman, Philip McCoy, Jimmy Dell & (Sheila) McCoy, and all their family members.
Burial 1:30 pm, Friday, December 23, 2016 Florida National Cemetery
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016