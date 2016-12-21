LOREN LEWIS
LAKELAND - Loren Lewis 'Bud' Cloud, 76, passed away December 17, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Bud was born in New Castle, IN on December 19, 1939. He grew up in Montana and has been a resident of Lakeland for sixty years. He served in the US Army as a medic in Germany, he was an expert rifleman. He was a fisherman, welder, carpenter, worked at Publix in Industrial Refrigeration and was a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Wishard & Agnes Cloud, his sisters: Leona & Eva. He is survived by his wife, Loyce Cloud of 55 years, daughters Beverly (Kevin), Jennifer, Angela; brothers Larry & Dwight; sisters Lorretta, Lorraine and Lora; grandchildren Kristen, Levi, Dalton, Jewels, Brooke and Moose.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday 12/21 from 5-8pm at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service on Thursday 12/22 at 11am. Interment in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016