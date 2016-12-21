MARY 'MEME' L. STEVENS, 94
Lakeland - Mary 'Meme' L. Stevens passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016.
Mrs. Stevens was born on July 29, 1922 to Earl and Ila Lineberger in Lakeland, FL. She was a lifelong resident of the area, and worked for Publix in one of the original stores as a bookkeeper. Her most important job was babysitting her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church, and loved fishing, crocheting, crosswords and Scrabble.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frederick 'Ted' Stevens. Meme is survived by son, Rick (Jo) Stevens; daughter, Kathy (Dave) Simpson and Suzanne (Doug) Cole; 7 grandchildren, Alicia, Ryan, Lindsay, Casey, Brooke, Brittany and Stephanie; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Roselawn Cemetery, Lakeland, FL. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
