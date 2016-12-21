JOSHUA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA RYAN ASHBY WINTER HAVEN - Joshua Ryan Ashby passed Friday.
RYAN ASHBY
WINTER HAVEN - Joshua Ryan Ashby passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 16, 2016. Josh was born on September 3, 1985 and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Florida. He was a graduate of Winter Haven High School, Class of 2003 and a self-employed auto mechanic and he was an organ donor. Josh is survived by his mother Janine Fields (David Fields), father Todd Ashby, brother Philip Ashby, maternal grandmother Jo Anne Ryan, paternal grandmother Phyllis Ashby, aunt Robin Rogal and several cousins all of Winter Haven. He preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Blaine Ashby, aunt Kris Foltin and uncle John Key.
A Celebration of Life is planned for December 23, 2016 at the American Legion Post #8, 300 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven from 2-6 pm.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016