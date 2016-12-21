JANE WIEGERT Susan Jane Wiegert passed away on

SUSAN JANE WIEGERT Susan Jane Wiegert passed away on December

Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN JANE WIEGERT Susan Jane Wiegert passed away on December. View Sign

SUSAN JANE

WIEGERT



Susan Jane Wiegert passed away on December 10, 2016, she was 65. She was born in Celina Ohio and moved to Lakeland in 1965 with her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a passion for cooking, always looking for something new to try. She owned and operated Susan's Gourmet Coffee for many years.

She is preceded in death by her son Shannon; granddaughter Gabriella; and parents Burton and Patsy Springer.

Susan is survived by her husband of 42 years John H. Wiegert, her son Robert (Kimbra) Wiegert, sisters Polly (John) McConnell, Kandi (Art) Fulmer, brother Burton (Diane) Springer, granddaughter Ashley Wiegert, grandsons John and Matthew Wiegert, great-granddaughter Charity, aunt and uncle Evelyn and Bruce Smith and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM on December 28, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd.

The family asks that anyone attending the memorial, if possible, wear any shade of purple in honor of Susan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA.



SUSAN JANEWIEGERTSusan Jane Wiegert passed away on December 10, 2016, she was 65. She was born in Celina Ohio and moved to Lakeland in 1965 with her family.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a passion for cooking, always looking for something new to try. She owned and operated Susan's Gourmet Coffee for many years.She is preceded in death by her son Shannon; granddaughter Gabriella; and parents Burton and Patsy Springer.Susan is survived by her husband of 42 years John H. Wiegert, her son Robert (Kimbra) Wiegert, sisters Polly (John) McConnell, Kandi (Art) Fulmer, brother Burton (Diane) Springer, granddaughter Ashley Wiegert, grandsons John and Matthew Wiegert, great-granddaughter Charity, aunt and uncle Evelyn and Bruce Smith and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM on December 28, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd.The family asks that anyone attending the memorial, if possible, wear any shade of purple in honor of Susan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA. Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close