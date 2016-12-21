SUSAN JANE
Susan Jane Wiegert passed away on December 10, 2016, she was 65. She was born in Celina Ohio and moved to Lakeland in 1965 with her family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a passion for cooking, always looking for something new to try. She owned and operated Susan's Gourmet Coffee for many years.
She is preceded in death by her son Shannon; granddaughter Gabriella; and parents Burton and Patsy Springer.
Susan is survived by her husband of 42 years John H. Wiegert, her son Robert (Kimbra) Wiegert, sisters Polly (John) McConnell, Kandi (Art) Fulmer, brother Burton (Diane) Springer, granddaughter Ashley Wiegert, grandsons John and Matthew Wiegert, great-granddaughter Charity, aunt and uncle Evelyn and Bruce Smith and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM on December 28, 2016 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd.
The family asks that anyone attending the memorial, if possible, wear any shade of purple in honor of Susan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA.
