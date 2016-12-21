ROBERT E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT E. MARSHALL Robert E. Marshall.
MARSHALL
Robert E. Marshall, 60, of Auburndale, passed away December 19, 2016. He was born in Valdosta, GA to parents Robert Lee and Jeanette.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Marshall; mother Jeanette Moyer; children Tabitha Fletcher and Trevor Marshall; sisters Linda Skipper and Patricia Marshall; brother Randy Marshall; granddaughters Shelby and Brookelynn; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Robert was a veteran of the US Army. He worked many years as a truck driver, and in his free time he enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing and especially his Georgia Bulldogs football.
A visitation will be held Thursday 12/22/2016 at 2PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 3PM. Entombment will be in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens immediately after the service.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016