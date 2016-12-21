JEROLD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROLD LOUIS SCHMIDT LAKELAND - Jerold Louis Schmidt.
LOUIS SCHMIDT
LAKELAND - Jerold Louis Schmidt, 81, died December 18, 2016 after an accident. At his request, no service will be held. Jerold is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose; his daughter, Jennifer; and his son, Larry. Jerry was a devoted husband, a caring father, and a man of many enthusiasms who will be much missed by his family and many friends. He enjoyed nature photography and technology and participated in many clubs including the Lakeland Macintosh Users Group.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016