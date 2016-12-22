MARLENE
LAMPINEN, 73
LAKELAND - Marlene Lampinen, age 73, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Canton, Michigan; passed away on December 9, 2016.
Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Wendy (James) Garrett. Proud grandmother of Parker, and Hayden Garrett. Dear sister of Debra McCoy. Survived by a niece and nephew.
Preceded in death by parents Robert and Lissie Michaels.
Marlene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; she was an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball fan and a season ticket holder. Marlene and her husband enjoyed watching the Tigers practice during spring training. She also loved genealogy and scrap booking.
Services and Interment were held in Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to: Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 West Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI 48170. (734) 459-2250.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations in Marlene's name may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-3914 or
, 300 Galleria Officentre, Suite 111, Southfield, MI 48034.
To share a tribute of Marlene with the family, please visit
www.vermeulenfuneralhome.com.
