JERRY DAVID

BENTON



LAKE ALFRED - Jerry David Benton died very suddenly on December 17th at Winter Haven Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, June; step-daughters Jane Jeffers and Kathy Barnett; 3 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was born in Charlotte, NC and graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in Raleigh. After discharge from the Army he received a BA from Southeastern College, Lakeland; an M.A. from Rollins College, Winter Park; and an M. Div. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Mass.

Subsequent to working as a classroom teacher in Polk Co. and as a correctional counselor for the State of Florida, he pastored Methodist churches in Eastpoint, St. George Island, North Hialeah, Miami and Ridge Manor, Florida.

He also held a preaching license with the Assemblies of God and at his death he was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Auburndale.

Jerry loved the Lord; he delighted in preaching teaching, and he enjoyed reading. He loved people, cookies and pie and often could be found sharing his faith with friends and acquaintances at McDonald's in Auburndale.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Jerry's name may be made to: St. Alban's Pantry Shelve, P.O. Box 1125, Auburndale, FL 33823.

Funeral service will be held at 11AM at St. Alban's on Fri., Dec. 23rd, 2016. Kersey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

