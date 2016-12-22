JAMES T.
McCREARY, JR.
WINTER HAVEN - James T. McCreary, Jr., transitioned from labor to reward on December 20th.
He served in the US Army and retired from CSX Railroad Company. James leaves to cherish his memory: daughter Denise (Rev. Hildard) Green; son, James (Patricia) McCreary, III; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9AM until services begin at 10AM, First Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Avenue R NW, Winter Haven, FL. Interment: Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Lakeland. POSTELL'S MORTUARY is providing service for the McCreary family.
Postell's Mortuary - Orlando
811 N. POWER DRIVE
Orlando, FL 32818
(407) 295-3857
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2016