James T. McCreary Jr.

JAMES T.
McCREARY, JR.

WINTER HAVEN - James T. McCreary, Jr., transitioned from labor to reward on December 20th.
He served in the US Army and retired from CSX Railroad Company. James leaves to cherish his memory: daughter Denise (Rev. Hildard) Green; son, James (Patricia) McCreary, III; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9AM until services begin at 10AM, First Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Avenue R NW, Winter Haven, FL. Interment: Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Lakeland. POSTELL'S MORTUARY is providing service for the McCreary family.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2016
