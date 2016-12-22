LESLEY J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley J. Bryant.
BRYANT
Lesley J. Bryant died peacefully in Winter Haven Florida on December 14, 2016 at the age of 69.
Lesley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Lorie Bryant of Winter Haven FL; brothers, Raymond Boley of West Bloomfield MI and Dale Vargo of Dearborn Hgts MI; daughter and son-in-law, Jeff and Tammy Woodward of Houston TX. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Julia and Katelyn Bryant, Jazmen Mando, and Dylan Woodward. She is preceded in death by her mother Pansy Boley, father Ladislaus Vargo, step-father Frank Boley, and husband Darryl Bryant Sr.
Lesley was born on January 11, 1947 in Ypsilanti MI to Pansy Boley and Ladislaus Vargo. She married Darryl Bryant Sr., her high school sweetheart in 1967. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. Lesley loved taking care of and spending time with family and friends as well as donate to several charitable organizations that were important to her. She will be missed dearly.
The family will be having a private ceremony. Condolences may be sent to www.oakridgefueralca
re.com and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the
.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2016