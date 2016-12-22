RHONDA A.
LaCLAIR
Plant City - Rhonda A. LaClair, 56, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016. She was born in Lakeland, FL and has been a lifetime resident of the area. Rhonda formerly worked in medical records at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City for 20 years. She also worked as a Pro Shop Associate at Huntington Hills Golf and Country Club.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Faye Pilgrim. She is survived by her husband, David E. LaClair; father, Lamar Pilgrim; son, Rawleigh D. Smith; daughter, Faith N. Bennett; sisters, Margaret A. Serralles, Ramona A. Walden; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Friday from 10:00am to 11:00am at Northside Assembly of God, 411 Robson St. Services will begin at 11:00am and interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2016