WINTER HAVEN - Roger Thomas Murawski passed away Dec. 8, 2016 at the age of 73 in Winter Haven.
Roger was the first born of Oscar and Esther Murawski. He attended DeLA Salle High School later drafting school, both in Chicago.
Roger spent a few years as draftsman, later to become a Chicago Fire Fighter for 20 years. He received an award during his service with the Chicago Fire for an assist in the rescue of two children.
Roger lived in a small lake town, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin from 1995 until 2001, where he met his sole mate, Barbara and married her in 1997. They relocated from Wisconsin to Florida in 2001.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane O'Neil.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, son Roger Jr., daughter Cheryl, brother Mark(Jan) Murawski; sister Arlene(John) Edelman; sister in-laws Eve Garrett and Alice Nowak; as well as 4 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will me a Mass at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2016