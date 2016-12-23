CHARLIE GEORGE
Charlie George McCray was born March 27, 1949 in Bowling Green, Florida to Horace and Vera Lee McCray. Charlie passed December 14, 2016. He lived a full life - traveling often and never meeting a stranger. Once he made a friend, most times it became a lifelong bond. He helped others never expecting praise. His family takes comfort in knowing he is with the Lord and greeted in Heaven by many loving family members to include his parents, brother, Horace 'Rusty' McCray, Jr., and sister, Ruby Lee White. Charlie is survived by his sister, Georgia Smith, sons, Michael (Pam), Timothy (Kathy) and daughter Rosalind, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 7, 2017 at 3370 Mount Pisgah Road, Fort Meade, Florida 33841. Family and Friends are welcome to attend from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2016