WILMA E.
|
HARMON, 71
BARTOW - Wilma E. Harmon, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at her home in Bartow, FL. She was born April 20, 1945 in New Haven, WV, Wilma moved to Bartow in 1983 from Beckley, WV. She was a Bartow Store Manager at Walmart. She was a member of Winter Haven Worship Center. She is survived by her husband Charlie Harmon of Bartow; three daughters, Linda Blackford (Danny) of Bartow, Sonja Jones of Norman, OK and Jennifer Ballenger (Duane) of Seattle, WA; stepson, Louis Harmon of Beckley, WV and 11 grandchildren. Two sisters, Linda Van Meter (Jack), Roberta Whitt and brother, James Parsons all of New Haven, WV. Family will receive friends Friday, December 23, 2016 from 1 to 2 pm at Winter Haven Worship Center, 1835 Overlook Drive. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at Winter Haven Worship Center. Burial will be held at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2016