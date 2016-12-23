WILSON COOPER Byrum (Buck) Wilson Cooper died of c

Byrum (Buck) Wilson Cooper died of congestive heart failure Dec. 20 at Hospice House in Auburndale.

He was born Nov. 1, 1929 in Bartow to Charley Byrum Cooper and Laura Elizabeth Wilson, the last of thirteen children born to Charley. His mother died following childbirth and his father died when he was three. He lived with his older sisters in Winter Haven until his older brother Robert Cooper took him to live with him and his wife Ruth. They moved to New Port Richey where Robert ran a citrus packing house.

He graduated from Gulf High School in 1947, playing on the football and baseball teams. He studied herpetology under Archie Carr and Coleman J. Goins and said these were the happiest days of his life. He was a Gator football enthusiast! He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and was chosen for Officer's Training School. Much of his career was in SAC as a navigator on B-52 Bombers. In 1957 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross as a crew member on one of the three B-52s that made the first non-stop round the world flights, refueling in the air, in 45 hours, 13 minutes. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam, at the Pentagon and services director from Grand Forks Air Force Base in 1975. He retired after 25 years in the Air Force as a Lt. Col.

For many years he and former wife Gwen operated Buffalo Antiques in Lake Alfred. On Valentine's Day in 1987 he married Linda Bedingfield Grable, his soul mate. They were avid birders, spending their honeymoon in Panama on a birding tour. They were volunteer resident naturalists at Lake Region Audubon's Street Nature Center in Winter Haven until they retired and moved to Lake Region Village in Haines City in 1999.

Their life together was a grand adventure with camping in many states and trips to both the Arctic and Antarctic to observe and photograph wildlife. In the early 90s they discovered butterflies and he liked to say 'they took over our lives.' They surveyed butterflies in state parks and other natural areas and he was the coordinator for seven central Florida 4th of July Butterfly Counts until 2015 when his health declined and he turned over the counts to Linda. Many state park butterfly checklists are the results of their many surveys. For the past seven years they spent six weeks in Mission TX in the fall leading field trips for the Texas Butterfly Festival and the National Butterfly Center.

He is survived by his wife Linda, children Byrum Wilson Cooper Jr, NY; Dena Cooper-Beecher, FL; Laura Barr, VA; stepchildren Julie Stevenson, AL; Joseph Grable, GA; niece Patricia Crisman, Bartow; step niece Mary Beth Litrico and their families.

His request was for cremation and no services. Ashes will be scattered by family and friends in favorite places they shared.

Many thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice nurses Tricia, Jo and Henrique and Hospice House nurses Marty, Melissa, Pam and Lisa for their tender care during trying times.

The family requests memorial donations be made to National Butterfly Center 3333 Butterfly Park Dr, Mission TX 78572; Good Shepherd Hospice 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland FL 33805 or Friends of Kissimmee Prairie Preserve 33104 NW 192nd AV, Okeechobee FL 34972. His was a life well-lived.







