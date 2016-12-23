BARBARA
HALLMAN
Lakeland - Barbara Hallman passed away December 21, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Hospital due to a lengthy illness.
She was born March 24, 1939 in Lakeland, FL and lived there all her life. She was a retired housekeeper for several hotels in the Lakeland area.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alsey Hallman and parents, Harold and Dorothy Gartrell.
She is survived by; son Bruce Hallman; one grandson; three grandchildren; and brother Homer (Barbara) Gartrell.
Barbara was a Christian that loved her Lord. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class.
Graveside Service at 1:00pm on December 27, 2016 at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy 98 S. Lakeland, FL 33812
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2016