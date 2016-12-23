Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY V. Del POZZO. View Sign

ANTHONY V.

Del POZZO, 94



WINTER HAVEN - Anthony (Tony) Del Pozzo passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. He was 94 years old.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Rebecca (Carden) Del Pozzo, his brother Joseph & sister Francesca.

He is survived by is son David Del Pozzo & wife Kathy; daughter Dawn Del Pozzo Varner; 2 granddaughters, Melanie & Misty Del Pozzo, 1 grand son, Gavin Varner and 2 great grandchildren Hope & Hunter Britt, all of Winter Haven, as well as his nephew Nicholas Del Pozzo & wife Laurie of South Carolina; niece Theresa Del Pozzo Sabella of Ducula, GA and several great & great-great nieces & nephews.

Tony was in the U.S. Army during both World War II and the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant.

He was a member of American Legion Post 8, the VFW, Knights of Columbus & Lion's Club, as well as an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven.

He was a Realtor, Contractor, Builder, FHA/VA Real Estate Appraiser for Polk County & Building Loan Inspector, and served as President of the Winter Haven Board of Realtors in 1971.

He also taught Real Estate courses at Polk Community College.

Funeral services will be at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave. in Auburndale on Wednesday, December 28th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.







ANTHONY V.Del POZZO, 94WINTER HAVEN - Anthony (Tony) Del Pozzo passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. He was 94 years old.He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Rebecca (Carden) Del Pozzo, his brother Joseph & sister Francesca.He is survived by is son David Del Pozzo & wife Kathy; daughter Dawn Del Pozzo Varner; 2 granddaughters, Melanie & Misty Del Pozzo, 1 grand son, Gavin Varner and 2 great grandchildren Hope & Hunter Britt, all of Winter Haven, as well as his nephew Nicholas Del Pozzo & wife Laurie of South Carolina; niece Theresa Del Pozzo Sabella of Ducula, GA and several great & great-great nieces & nephews.Tony was in the U.S. Army during both World War II and the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant.He was a member of American Legion Post 8, the VFW, Knights of Columbus & Lion's Club, as well as an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven.He was a Realtor, Contractor, Builder, FHA/VA Real Estate Appraiser for Polk County & Building Loan Inspector, and served as President of the Winter Haven Board of Realtors in 1971.He also taught Real Estate courses at Polk Community College.Funeral services will be at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave. in Auburndale on Wednesday, December 28th at 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823. Funeral Home Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

2198 K-Ville Ave

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-8558 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close