ROBERT JACOB McNEELY
LAKELAND - Robert Jacob McNeely, 'Jake', 22 years old. He was born on April 12, 1994, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He died on December 19, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Health due to injuries sustained from a hit and run accident.
Jake was a loving son, brother and uncle. Jake will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.
He is survived by his parents Marshall McNeely and Kimberly McNeely. His siblings Jessica Jorgensen, Melissa Patterson, Angel Murphy-Long, Micheal James McNeely, Breanna McNeely, Chelsea McNeely and Alison McNeely. His brothers-in-law James Jorgensen and Craig Patterson. His nieces and nephews Abigail Smith, Paige Smith, Colin Smith, Seth Patterson, Olivia Fernandez, Isabella Patterson, Shane Jorgensen and Sophie Jorgensen. His aunts and uncles Charolette and Jim Gibbs and Steve and Pam McNeely.
Jake is preceded in death by his baby sister Kristara Wuestewald, his Mamaw and Papaw Miller and his Grandmommy and Granddaddy McNeely.
Jake will be celebrated and remembered in a private family memorial service.
In lieu of flowers we ask that contributions may be made in Jake's name to Noah's Landing, PO Box 92221, Lakeland, FL 33804.
