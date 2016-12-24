PETRA
BARTOW - Petra Coronado Favela, 61, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at her residence.
Born November 27, 1955 in Pine, Texas, she moved here in 1965. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
She is survived by: a son, Juan Favela of Bartow, FL; 4 daughters, Janie Lopez of Winter Haven, Mary Cruz of Auburndale, Christina Coronado of Winter Haven, and Sonya Ayala of Bartow; 6 brothers, Juan Coronado of Winter Haven, Paul Coronado of Winter Haven, Arturo Coronado of Winter Haven, Jerry Coronado of Winter Haven, Robert Coronado of Winter Haven and Fernando Coronado of Donna, TX; 2 sisters, Mary Coronado of Winter Haven and Carolina Coronado of Dundee, FL; and 17 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm till 8:00pm, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven. Interment will follow Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
532 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
