MARY JANE
WYROSDICK, 61
LAKE WALES - Mary Jane Wyrosdick of Lake Wales passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2016 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa.
She was born July 12, 1955 in Lake Wales to Charles & Mary Wyrosdick; she was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a retired maintenance supervisor from Webber International University and attended the Impact Church. She was a member of the Lake Wales Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelsey of Lake Wales; mother, Mary of Lake Wales; sister, Glenda Sue of Winter Haven; brother, Timothy of Tampa; and three grandchildren, Tavaris, Trevonte and Trinity.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. For those who wish, donations may be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center, Post Office Box 23827, Tampa, Florida 33623-3827 or the Lake Wales Moose Lodge #2391 (Moosehaven or Mooseheart on memo line), 3601 State Road 60 East, Lake Wales, Florida 33898. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2016