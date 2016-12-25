MICHAEL C. CLANTON
LAKELAND - Michael Christopher Clanton, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Michael was born happy in Lakeland, FL on February 10, 1993.
He graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 2011. He was working in graphic design with Retinal Elation, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Michael's love for skateboarding took off at the age of 10, when he made his first skateboarding video. He was well known and loved by the Lakeland skate community. He was passionate about skateboarding, art and music, including playing his guitar. He was very adventurous and enjoyed canoeing.
Michael is survived by his parents, Jim and Valerie (Addison) Clanton, his sister, Anna Clanton, and his grandmother, Suzanne Addison - all of Lakeland- as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 5 to 7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2 pm; interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 South Bartow Highway, Lakeland, FL. All are welcome.
The family desire to plan a gathering at the local skate park in honor of Michael on a future date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gospel Inc., PO Box 3278, Lakeland, FL 33802.
