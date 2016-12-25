DELMAR LINESS STONE MECHANIC LAKELAND - Delmar Liness Stone

DELMAR
LINESS STONE

MECHANIC

LAKELAND - Delmar Liness Stone, 90, died 12/18/16. He was born June 5, 1926 in Chavies, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Esther Stone; sons, Jimmy and Jeffery Stone of Lakeland; daughter Miriam F. O'Day of GA and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thurs. 12/29/16 from 9-10 am at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral to follow at 10am at Lanier Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2016
