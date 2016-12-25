PAULINE
PRICE, 84
BARTOW - Pauline Price, age 84, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her home in Bartow.
Mrs. Price was born on October 30, 1932 in Covington County, AL. Pauline retired from the Polk County School Board after many years of service as a Lunchroom Manager. She attended the Christian Home Freewill Baptist Church in Bartow.
Mrs. Price is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Knox Price in 1996 and her mother Berthie Mae Fleming.
Pauline is survived by a loving family that includes her three children: Michael Price of Miami, Doug Price (Penny) of Lakeland and Paula Edelson (Bryce) of Bartow. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Tanner Price, Robert Price, Joshua Martin, Amy Price Romleski, Stephen Price, Katelyn Edelson, Lane Edelson, and her two great grandchildren: Christian and Calvary Romleski.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, December 27th at 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the
at www.alz.org or Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Condolences at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2016